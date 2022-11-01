Analyzing onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares onsemi and Arteris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio onsemi $6.74 billion 3.95 $1.01 billion $3.86 15.91 Arteris $37.86 million 4.78 -$23.38 million ($0.91) -6.09

onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than onsemi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets onsemi 22.60% 41.43% 20.08% Arteris -53.75% -78.89% -25.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares onsemi and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for onsemi and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score onsemi 1 6 21 1 2.76 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

onsemi currently has a consensus price target of $72.30, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 303.13%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than onsemi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of onsemi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of onsemi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

onsemi beats Arteris on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

