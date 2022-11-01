Andrew Bellinger Sells 10,000 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Bellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VERV stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 480,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,033. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after buying an additional 199,869 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 899,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

