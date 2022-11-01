Angela Ferguson Sells 10,000 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Angela Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS remained flat at $9.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. 401,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,133. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $34,576,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 1,274,651 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 492,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,918,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.