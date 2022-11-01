ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ANSYS by 354.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.58.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,239. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

