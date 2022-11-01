Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lifted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 28,366.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AON by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in AON by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in AON by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.20.
Insider Transactions at AON
AON Price Performance
Shares of AON traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.47. 14,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,774. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.93. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.
AON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
