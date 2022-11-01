Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AIRC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

