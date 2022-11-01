API3 (API3) Price Reaches $1.77

API3 (API3) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. API3 has a total market cap of $109.44 million and $6.31 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00008617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

