Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $17.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,718,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 794.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 388,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.