Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $33.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNC. StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arconic Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

