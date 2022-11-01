Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 938,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.68. 2,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.49. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 69,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

