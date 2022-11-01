Ardelyx (ARDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ardelyx to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 2,594.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardelyx Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 14,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,328. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,906 shares of company stock valued at $183,558. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $2,950,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,546,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 728,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

