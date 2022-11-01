Ardor Market Cap Hits $97.15 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $97.15 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00094114 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069882 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015230 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025849 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007152 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
