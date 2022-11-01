Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARBK. Barclays lowered Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 43.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

