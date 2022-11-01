Argonaut Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$142.19 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The firm has a market cap of C$306.74 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

