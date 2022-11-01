Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.33 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,277,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 40.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 215,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,440 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

