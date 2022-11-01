Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.33 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

