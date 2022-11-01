Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARHS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.4 %

ARHS opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

