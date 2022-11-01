ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 48586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
ARHT Media Stock Down 6.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
ARHT Media Company Profile
ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.
