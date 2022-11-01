Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AZMCF stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

