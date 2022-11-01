Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Short Interest Update

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.75. 242,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $203.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

