Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ABG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.75. 322,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $203.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

