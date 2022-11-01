Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
ABG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ABG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.75. 322,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $203.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.