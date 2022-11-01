Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

