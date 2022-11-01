Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Asensus Surgical Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. 640,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 994.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,902,823 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ASXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

