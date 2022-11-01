Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) Plans GBX 6.50 Dividend

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DGN stock opened at GBX 366.32 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.79. Asia Dragon Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 345 ($4.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 536 ($6.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

