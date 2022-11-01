Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) Plans GBX 6.50 Dividend

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Asia Dragon Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DGN stock opened at GBX 366.32 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.79. Asia Dragon Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 345 ($4.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 536 ($6.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.
Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile
