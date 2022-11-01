ASML Holding (ASML) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.1393 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
ASML Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $472.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $881.12. The company has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.