ASML Holding (ASML) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.1393 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $472.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $881.12. The company has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.