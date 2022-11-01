ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ASML by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,452. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

