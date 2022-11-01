Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 973,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $241.45 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

