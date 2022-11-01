Astar Price Reaches $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Astar has a market capitalization of $64.03 million and $17.57 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

