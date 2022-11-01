AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lessened by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 125,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of -143.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.