Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.85.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.