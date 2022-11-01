Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVIR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. 11,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,056. The company has a market cap of $500.39 million, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

