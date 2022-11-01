Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aterian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Aterian has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $8.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 335,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aterian by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 1st quarter valued at $4,307,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 340,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aterian by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 226,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
