Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,844,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,637,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 43.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 58,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.