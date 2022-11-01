Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

ATCO stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

