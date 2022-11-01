Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 26.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $15.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $471.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.86. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.59 and a twelve month high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 4.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

