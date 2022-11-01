AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 218,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 56,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.