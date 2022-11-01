authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 371,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of authID by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of authID by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.89. authID has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

authID Company Profile

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 208.68% and a negative net margin of 35.21%.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

