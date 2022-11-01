Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 498 ($6.02) to GBX 418 ($5.05) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $616.20.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

