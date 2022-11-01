Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,361 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.16% of Autodesk worth $61,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

