AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $145.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at $901,195,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

