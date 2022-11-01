AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $145.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at $901,195,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.2 %

AN opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

