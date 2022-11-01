Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 236.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,128,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 557,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

AVEM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,774. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.