Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,560. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

