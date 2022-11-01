Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 315,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. 614,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,323,664. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

