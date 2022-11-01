Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,210,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,749. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

