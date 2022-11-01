Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.47 and its 200 day moving average is $208.24.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

