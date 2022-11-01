Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,431 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The company has a market cap of $251.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.