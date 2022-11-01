Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.28. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 2,062 shares changing hands.
Avid Bioservices Stock Down 6.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $984.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.97.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after buying an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after buying an additional 610,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
