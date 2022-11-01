Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,233. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. Avista has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $378.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.79 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avista will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.44%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Avista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

