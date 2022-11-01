AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $55.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.67 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,914,000 after acquiring an additional 317,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 189.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

