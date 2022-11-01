Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Axonics’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Axonics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Axonics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,276.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

